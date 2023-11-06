ALL THAT HAMAS-PANDERING, AND FOR NOTHING? New Biden low: First time Arab Americans choose GOP over Democrats.
Maybe turning your party over to advocates of woke sexual politics was a mistake.
ALL THAT HAMAS-PANDERING, AND FOR NOTHING? New Biden low: First time Arab Americans choose GOP over Democrats.
Maybe turning your party over to advocates of woke sexual politics was a mistake.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.