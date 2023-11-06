LOL, IT’S A POLITICAL TRIAL, OF COURSE IT’S HAVING A POLITICAL IMPACT: FAFO, Trump Trial Edition. “So Trump is giving speeches and, as the judge said, trying to turn his appearance into a political rally. What did he think was going to happen? Is there any conceivable reason why Judge Engeron, or the Attorney General, should have expected anything different? . . . Because everyone knows this is a political prosecution by representatives of the Democratic Party, Judge Engeron and Attorney General James have no moral high ground to stand on. They wanted to see Donald Trump on the witness stand, and that is what they are getting.”