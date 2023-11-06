LEFTIST HATE PRODUCES MORE STOCHASTIC TERRORISM: ‘Terrorist’ woman allegedly plowed car into what she thought was Jewish school: cops. “Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, allegedly backed her vehicle into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites in Indianapolis late Friday while several adults and children were inside, Fox 59 reported. The driver copped to targeting the building, which houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, because she was allegedly offended by a ‘Hebrew Israelite’ symbol out front, according to a police report. ‘Yes. I did it on purpose,’ Almaghtheh allegedly said in the wake of her arrest. She repeatedly described the building as the ‘Israel school,’ cops said, adding that the driver also made a reference to ‘her people back in Palestine.'”

LOL, this is a failure on many levels, since the Black Hebrew Israelites are neither Hebrew nor Israelite.