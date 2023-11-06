FRANTICALLY FAILING IS THE BLINKEN M.O.: Blinken ‘Frantically’ Fails to Find Support for ‘Pause’ in Gaza.
The people wanting a “pause” or a “cease fire” only want that because Israel is winning. That’s been made obvious.
FRANTICALLY FAILING IS THE BLINKEN M.O.: Blinken ‘Frantically’ Fails to Find Support for ‘Pause’ in Gaza.
The people wanting a “pause” or a “cease fire” only want that because Israel is winning. That’s been made obvious.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.