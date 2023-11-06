BREAKING: Nashville Transgender Shooter’s Manifesto Leaked, Huge Revelations on Motive. “On one page, Hale used an anti-white slur, writing about her desire to ‘kill all you little crackers.’ In another instance, she complained about those at the school having ‘white privlages.'”

The left needs to be held responsible for its endless racist hate speech that is promoting stochastic terrorism.

Plus: “At this point, the question should be asked why this has been kept hidden from the public. It is very common when dealing with ‘right-wing’ shooters for their manifestos to be described in detail or even released in short order. In this case, the manifesto has been kept under lock and key, with no indication of when the public might receive answers. That has obviously led to much suspicion, some of which has now been confirmed.”

First, of course, the Regime will allow minority groups like Muslims and transgenders to openly demonize their enemies, calling for their eradication and spreading absurd claims about the “genocide” being inflicted on them. Both Muslims and transgenders are constantly crying about imaginary “genocides.” This rhetoric justifies all violence, because if someone is committing “genocide” against you, obviously you have the right to oppose that genocide with any violence within your means — even slaughtering children, as both the transgender child killer and the Hamas child killers did. The Regime allows this kind of incendiary, eliminationist rhetoric from its Client Groups, but ruthlessly deplatforms and debanks anyone who merely criticizes its Client Groups. And The Regime considers it “too dangerous” for its Client Groups for the public to even read what members of its Client Groups write in their Murder Manifestos.

Yeah, pretty much.