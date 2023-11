THE THERAPY DOESN’T WORK BECAUSE THE THERAPISTS ARE GENERALLY SUBPAR AND POLITICIZED: These Teens Got Therapy. Then They Got Worse. “Maybe everybody thinking about how anxious or hurt they are might not be the best idea.” Ya think?

It wasn’t a complete failure, though, since it got the kids to turn against their parents. In the education world, that’s more likely to be seen as a feature than a bug.