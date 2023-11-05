AS LONG AS IT’S AGAINST THE JEWS: Genocide Is Popular. “Yesterday, many thousands of Islamofascists and leftists turned out across the globe for pro-Hamas demonstrations, celebrating the massacre of October 7 and demanding the extermination of Jews. Trafalgar Square was packed to overflowing.”
