YOU’LL NEVER HEAR A SANCTIMONIOUS BARACK OBAMA SPEECH ABOUT THIS: “The root cause of the violence we have seen in Israel and Gaza over the past month is the sick culture that prevails in Gaza. Jew-hatred is the only value in that culture, and terror its only product.”

A much less truthful or useful take: Obama: We Are All Complicit For the Violence in Israel-Hamas War. Of course, aside from his usual anti-Western shtick, he’s trying to spread the blame here because in fact the policies he championed, under his own administration and under Biden’s, are substantially at fault.

And what does he mean about “the occupation?” Israel withdrew from Gaza before Barack Obama was elected President for the first time. Or by “the occupation” does he mean Israel’s simple existence? Because that’s what Hamas means by it. Does Obama want it to be Jew-free “from the river to the sea?”

Hell, he probably does.