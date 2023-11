BUT LIKE THE SONG SAYS, PEOPLE GOTTA HAVE SOMETHING TO DO: Elon Musk: ‘There will come a point where no job is needed. AI will be able to do everything.’

The next line, from The Town That Booze Built, is “Around here that means gettin’ stewed.” Will that be humanity’s fate? That’s how things are on Indian reservations, and other places where there’s not much work.

Sorry, that Nebraska Guitar Militia song isn’t online. But there’s this one, on a similar alcohol theme. . . .