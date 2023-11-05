SHAME IS A BIGOTED CONCEPT, BIGOTS: Democrats want resignation of U. Iowa Democrats over ‘shameless’ support of Palestinians.
The whole point of being a leftist is to do things you know you should be ashamed of without feeling ashamed.
