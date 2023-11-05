LOL:

Masked Antifa man calls me a f***ing fascist and appeals to Muslim women for support. Intersectional comedy ensues. They destroy him.pic.twitter.com/P2WqfQL00X — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 4, 2023

Breaking: An America or Canadian militant Antifa activist who attended the London Palestine protest called @BillboardChris a fascist for opposing transitioning children. The Antifa man tries to rally Muslim women to his cause but they tell him they disagree with him too. pic.twitter.com/UJYPLX7iNs — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2023

“Intersectional comedy:” This is the kind of thing I had in mind when I wondered if pranksters would plaster the Harvard campus with ISLAM IS RIGHT ABOUT WOMEN and ISLAM IS RIGHT ABOUT GAYS posters.