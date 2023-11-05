THAT’S WHY HAMAS IS ASKING FOR IT: If Israel Shows Weakness by Acceding to Demands for a Cease Fire, There Will Be More Civilian Deaths in the Long Run.
And to be fair the run won’t be very long.
