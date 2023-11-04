GOOD: Portugal President to Palestinian Envoy: FAFO. “Maybe this time, the world has really learned a lesson … if only for a moment. A Palestinian envoy apparently attempted to demand action from Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, only to discover a profound lack of sympathy for the side that started the war. This clip between de Sousa and the unnamed envoy has Portugese subtitles, but de Sousa helpfully rebuked the envoy in English, for all to enjoy.”

Takeaway: “I know, I know you blame the Israelis, but this time someone from your side started it. The Palestinian side started it. You can’t blame Israel, you shouldn’t have started it.”