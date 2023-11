BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: WATCH: George W. Bush, 77, Still Throws Baseball Better Than Obama.

“Bush is 77 years old. That’s not quite as old as Sleepy Joe Biden, but still very old. Nevertheless, he can still throw a baseball better than Barack Obama in his prime. That’s profoundly embarrassing for Obama, who claims to be good at sports. (Fact check: He is not.)”