WHAT HAPPENS AFTER WE DIE: Angel Studios’ latest production is “After Death” and it brings the same high production values and innovative approach to funding that marked “The Chosen” and “The Sound of Freedom.”

This latest effort addresses the significance of “near-deaths” of people who suffer a horrendously traumatic experience that to all appearances takes their life, but only temporarily. Many of them come back with vivid descriptions of what they saw and heard, with many, though not all, expressing wonder and awe.

HillFaith reprints Evolution News & Science Today editor David Klinghoffer’s review of “After Death” and you might be surprised by his evaluation.

UPDATE: I must admit that I am of a mixed mind about the veracity of near-death experiences, having had my own experience of being clinically “dead” for four minutes during an emergency double bypass operation.