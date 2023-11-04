21ST CENTURY EDUCATION: “I’m giving this post my ‘motherhood’ tag because every single person named in the article is female. Presumably, fathers are involved, at least somewhere along the line, but this feels to me like mothering, not fathering.”

The other subtext is the contempt for traditional schooling. Take your kids out of public school for a month? Why not? It’s not like they’ll miss anything important; we learned that during the pandemic. And in fact, the pandemic is repeatedly mentioned as a turning point here. “For some parents, the incompatibility of school schedules with travel desires leads families to drop out of school systems altogether.” I should give this my K-12 Implosion tag.