ICYMI: OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY: Power Corrupts but Sunlight Disinfects.

“You don’t look Asian because your eyes are round instead of oval.”

“She’s the most pregnant woman I’ve ever seen.”

“Prospective law students prefer to see young faculty faces rather than old faculty faces.”

“I suppose you think you owe Professor Gerber because he practically wrote your paper.”

“The law school shouldn’t engage in illegal hiring practices.”

While one might expect a storm of consequences for the individual responsible for the first four statements, the story at Ohio Northern University (ONU) unfolds quite differently.

Behind the first four comments is, of all people, the current Dean of ONU’s College of Law, Charles Rose, who, in spite of uttering such statements, received a five-year contract extension.

Professor Scott Gerber, on the other hand, who opposed illegal hiring practices, found himself removed from his classroom by campus security officers on April 14 and was escorted to a meeting with Rose, who handed Gerber a “memorandum initiating his suspension from all faculty duties.”