WHAT’S ANOTHER JEW IN THE OVENS WHEN ISRAEL IS BOMBING HOSPITALS? Further Reports Come to Light in Case of the Baby Who Perished in an Oven During the Attack by Hamas — a Tragedy That Has Horrified Millions.
It’s not a tragedy. It’s an atrocity.
WHAT’S ANOTHER JEW IN THE OVENS WHEN ISRAEL IS BOMBING HOSPITALS? Further Reports Come to Light in Case of the Baby Who Perished in an Oven During the Attack by Hamas — a Tragedy That Has Horrified Millions.
It’s not a tragedy. It’s an atrocity.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.