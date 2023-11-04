THIS IS NOT SURPRISING: ‘America is the Great Devil’: Hezbollah Chief Issues Threats in Pre-Recorded Bunker Speech, Open New Front if Israel Crushes Hamas.
But trust me, he lies. The new front will open if Israel doesn’t crush Hamas.
THIS IS NOT SURPRISING: ‘America is the Great Devil’: Hezbollah Chief Issues Threats in Pre-Recorded Bunker Speech, Open New Front if Israel Crushes Hamas.
But trust me, he lies. The new front will open if Israel doesn’t crush Hamas.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.