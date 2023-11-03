BUT WE’RE NOT IN A RECESSION! EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY! International Freight Volume Plunging. “Last night Danish shipping giant Maersk announced a steep dive in profits for their third quarter compared to last year’s numbers. The heady days of astronomical pandemic shipping quotes seem to be at an end, with plenty of container space available now for transporting cargo. But there’s no freight orders to fill up the boats – volume isn’t stabilizing. It’s declining.”