CHANGE: Jews Are Tuning in to Fox News for the First Time.

Democrat politicians and pundits have long claimed that Fox News is the media home of racistsexisthomophobicantisemites, and a lot of Jews took them at their word.

Then 10/7 happened, and Jews were shocked to see that people who they thought were allies in the social justice and political world turned out to be raging antisemites.

This included many in the news media, where the MSM places a lot of emphasis on the horrors of living in Gaza and argues that Israel is being too aggressive in rooting out Hamas. There have been exceptions, but they are so few that they actually surprise you.

So something odd has happened: Jews are turning to Fox News because it has not spent the past few weeks accusing Israel of genocide.