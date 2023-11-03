NINE MONTHS OF HHS RUNAROUND NETS A SUBPOENA: Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, put up with nine months of “intentional stonewalling” by Department of Health and Human Services. Now, Wenstrup and three other House GOP chairmen, are starting to issue subpoenas to the stonewallers.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.