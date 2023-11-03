HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: University of Pennsylvania Student Calls Hamas Attack “Glorious, Joyful, Powerful.”
I remember when they sold higher education as a civilizing influence.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: University of Pennsylvania Student Calls Hamas Attack “Glorious, Joyful, Powerful.”
I remember when they sold higher education as a civilizing influence.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.