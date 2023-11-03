WELL, HE’S CERTAINLY AVOIDED EXPOSING US TO NATURAL INTELLIGENCE! Obama’s Gonna Save Us from Artificial Intelligence, Everybody. “First of all, it’s nice to know all the conspiracy theories about Obama scuttling around behind the scenes of this White House were absolutely true. Second, which is worse: artificial intelligence, or politicians exploiting artificial intelligence to further their ideology?”
