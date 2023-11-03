EARLY HOMINIDS ARE TURNING OUT TO BE MORE INTERESTING THAN WE HAD THOUGHT: The Oldest Known Burial Site in The World Wasn’t Made by Our Species. “Paleontologists in South Africa said they have found the oldest known burial site in the world, containing remains of a small-brained distant relative of humans previously thought incapable of complex behavior. . . . Engravings forming geometrical shapes, including a ‘rough hashtag figure,’ were also found on the apparently purposely smoothed surfaces of a cave pillar nearby.​”