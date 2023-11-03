ASTEROIDS: NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Makes “Marvelous” Discovery During Asteroid Dinkinesh Flyby. “NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has revealed that the asteroid Dinkinesh is a binary system. The flyby tested the spacecraft’s tracking abilities and provided a preview of the mission’s ultimate goal: to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.”
