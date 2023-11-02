TIME FOR MAYORKAS TO GO? It is, according to Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and probably many others who just haven’t said so, yet. Johnson tells The Epoch Times Mayorkas’ refusal to respond to his questions during a hearing earlier this week is reason enough to impeach him and, short of that, for him to resign.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.