YES, THE WEST HAS LOST ITS MIND: The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports the U.S. and other western nations provide an estimated $80 million every two weeks to the Taliban regime that enslaves Afghanistan. Yes, you read that correctly. And that’s over and above the billions in U.S. military equipment and technology we left behind in the shameful Biden withdrawal.
