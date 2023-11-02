REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE TOLD THAT ELECTING BIDEN WOULD BRING A RETURN TO NORMALCY?

Jews are getting locked inside of libraries and told to hide in attics. https://t.co/s0YG6SQyYD

UPDATE:

While Jews are being targeted all over the world, to include here in the US, our President thought this was the time to announce “first ever national strategy to counter Islamophobia.”

What in the actual f*** is wrong with these people.

— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 2, 2023