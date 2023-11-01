TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): 75-year-old teacher learns fate after facing 600 years in prison for student sex assault. “Anne Nelson-Koch was sentenced in prison on Friday afternoon in Monroe County after she was found guilty at trial on over a dozen counts, including sexual assault of child, child enticement-sexual contact and exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child. . . . Nelson-Koch, a teacher at a private school in Tomah, is said to have assaulted the teenage boy in the basement of the school several times during the 2016-17 school year.”

She got off light, considering what a man would have gotten under similar circumstances.