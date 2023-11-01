MAKING YOUR LIFE WORSE ISN’T A SIDE EFFECT, IT’S A GOAL: Congress Sheds Light on Proposed New Energy Rules That Could Leave Americans in the Dark. “In May, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced proposed rules to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from new and existing power plants. Our modeling at American Experiment found these strict regulations would cause massive rolling blackouts in America’s heartland by forcing reliable, abundant forms of traditional U.S. energy — like coal and natural gas — out of use. On top of blackouts, these regulations will also result in higher power bills and greater dependence on hostile foreign energy sources.”