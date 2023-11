TRUE:

But what it really means as per Red Cross is it prohibits attacks against military objectives which are “expected to cause incidental loss of … civilian objects … which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated”. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 1, 2023

At this point, pretty much all talk of “proportionality” and human rights is just lawfare for the bad guys. It didn’t have to be that way, but too many “experts” are just shills.