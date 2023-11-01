NATIONAL ARCHIVES REVEALS BIDEN EXCHANGED UP TO 82K PAGES OF EMAILS UNDER PSEUDONYMS WHILE VP. Imagine the level of confidence it required for Biden to turn those emails over to the National Archives and (correctly) assume nobody would reveal it (until forced by a lawsuit). Truly, some people lead charmed lives.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.