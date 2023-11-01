SO ALL THE APOLOGIES WERE JUST SELF-SERVING BULLSHIT: Stanford Law School Taps Student Organizer Of Shout-Down Protest Of FedSoc Event Featuring Judge Duncan To Help Find New Dean. “The only student on the law school’s search committee, Matthew Coffin is the co-president of Stanford OutLaw, the LGBT student group that led efforts in March to disrupt a Federalist Society event featuring Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan. Along with nearly a dozen faculty members, Coffin will help identify candidates to replace former Stanford Law dean Jenny Martinez, who was named provost of the university in August. . . . Students say Coffin’s appointment is a betrayal of the promise, made by Martinez in a 10-page memo about the Duncan brouhaha, that the law school would recommit itself to free expression.”