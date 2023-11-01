November 1, 2023

HE WAS CLEARLY RIGHT: Elon Musk on why he bought Twitter. “He’s responding to Joe’s prompt to tell us why he bought Twitter, and — warning that it would sound melodramatic — he says he thought that Twitter had taken the mindset of the San Francisco area and amplified it and made it dominant to the point where all life on Earth was in danger.”

Posted at 8:32 am by Glenn Reynolds