EV NEWS: Tesla wins fatal Autopilot crash jury trial. “Tesla argued the crash, which resulted in the death of the driver Micah Lee, was the result of human error — the same stance it’s taken in other Autopilot lawsuits. [] Tesla has won other lawsuits, including a California jury trial earlier this year that determined the automaker’s Autopilot system was not to blame for a 2019 crash. In that case, the jury awarded no damages to Los Angeles resident Justine Hsu, who sued Tesla in 2020 alleging negligence, fraud and breach of contract. The Molander v. Tesla case that wrapped up Tuesday was the first jury trial involving a fatality.”