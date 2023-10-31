CORNELL HATEWATCH UPDATE: Cornell Junior Arrested and Charged In Threats Against Jewish Students.

Patrick Dai, of Pittsford, posted threats to shoot up a multicultural dining room on campus to an online discussion site, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release.

104West, the dining room, serves food that meets Kosher, Halal and other religious guidelines. It is next to the university’s Center for Jewish Living, where several dozen Jewish students live on campus.

Dai, a junior, also called for the deaths of Jewish people and threatened to bring an assault rifle to campus, prosecutors said. He was charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

Dai faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted. He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Syracuse.