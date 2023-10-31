“ANTI-RACISM” WAS ALWAYS A SHAM AND A SCAM: The shameful silence of the ‘anti-racists.’ “The oldest hatred is making a grim and dangerous comeback – and yet so many organisations, ostensibly dedicated to equality and racial justice, find it impossible to confront. . . . Thanks to the grim logic of identity politics, anti-Semitism has come to be seen as a lesser form of racism, and Jews as the ‘wrong’ kind of victim. This is a shameful development.”

They’re only against certain varieties of prejudice. They’re all-in in favor of others.