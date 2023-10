NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

600,000 known gotaways-i.e. people who were detected crossing the border but not caught. Does not include the additional *unknown* gotaways who managed to sneak in without being detected at all P.S.: And of course that is all in addition to the millions Mayorkas just lets in https://t.co/eItvdaKS2r

— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) October 31, 2023