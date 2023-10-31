MAYBE YOU SHOULD HAVE SPENT LESS TIME SPYING ON PARENTS WHO SPOKE UP AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS: ‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing.
And little old ladies praying at abortion clinics.
MAYBE YOU SHOULD HAVE SPENT LESS TIME SPYING ON PARENTS WHO SPOKE UP AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS: ‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing.
And little old ladies praying at abortion clinics.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.