FIGHT THE POWER: Meet the libertarian professor who raised a ruckus at USC.

“The progressive monolith hates being called out for the intolerant structure that it is.”

That according to University of Southern California emeritus Professor James Moore, who said that despite the fact that an offer to teach during retirement was rescinded by USC, he still plans to keep his longtime employer in his crosshairs.

The university initially asked him to teach two classes in retirement, but recalled the offer, he said. The industrial and systems engineering scholar, who taught at USC for 36 years, also said his emeritus designation was nearly refused over a history of disagreements with administration and his rejection of “illiberal” thinking.

Moore made headlines in recent years for, among other things, telling the school during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that sometimes people lie, as well as hanging a Blue Lives Matter flag on his office door and refusing to take it down.

USC Executive Director of Media Relations, Emily Gersema, did not respond to a request for comment.