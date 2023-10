INSURRECTION: Protesters calling Antony Blinken a ‘murderer’ and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza derail hearing: Demonstrators are hauled out and put up hands covered in ‘blood’ in chaos in Congress.

You can always count on Code Pink to support the enemies of civilization, since that’s who they’re paid by. And now that there’s a GOP speaker, maybe some video will show how they got in, and which (no doubt Democratic) staffers helped them.