HEY, IT’S NOT LIKE IT WAS A PRO-TRUMP RALLY OR SOMETHING: On the Pro-Genocide Rally at George Mason University: Why didn’t university president Gregory Washington speak up? “The Hamas massacre in Israel has revealed that the the DEI norms embraced by most American universities don’t include protecting Jewish students from intimidation. Every day I hear new stories from friends about their college kids being threatened, ostracized, and bullied, because they object to the glorification of Hamas terrorists by other students. A good friend of mine, for example, has had to hire a civil rights attorney because other students in his daughter’s program have taken to referring to her as ‘the little Jew bitch,’ and the program’s administrators have not done anything about it.”

Make them pay.

I see that Washington is a big fan of “Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence.” But apparently this doesn’t apply to just anyone who’s a victim of racism or exclusion.