STILL WAITING: “Another month has passed without full release of Audrey Hale’s manifesto, which could reveal her motive for the murder of nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, daughter of Chad Scruggs, senior pastor at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Hale, a woman who thought she was a man, also shot dead schoolmaster Katherine Koonce, 59; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, 61. On March 29, 2023, two days after the murders, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit took custody of the manifesto.”

If they aren’t telling us what it says, it’s because they don’t want us to know what it says.