WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? California Having the Darnedest Time With Electricity.
If Germany and California had gone nuclear instead of renewable, they’d now be 100% carbon free, and reliable.
WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? California Having the Darnedest Time With Electricity.
If Germany and California had gone nuclear instead of renewable, they’d now be 100% carbon free, and reliable.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.