AND THAT’S WHY BIDEN HAS FOSTERED SO MUCH OF IT: Biden Administration: War Is Very Good For Business.
Merchants of death. Dealers of destruction. Enemies of mankind.
AND THAT’S WHY BIDEN HAS FOSTERED SO MUCH OF IT: Biden Administration: War Is Very Good For Business.
Merchants of death. Dealers of destruction. Enemies of mankind.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.