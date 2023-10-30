SO MANY PEOPLE FROM HARVARD ARE RACIST AND SEXIST THESE DAYS: David Hogg Blames Violence on Suburban White Women.
Go to class, kid, your 15 minutes are over.
SO MANY PEOPLE FROM HARVARD ARE RACIST AND SEXIST THESE DAYS: David Hogg Blames Violence on Suburban White Women.
Go to class, kid, your 15 minutes are over.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.