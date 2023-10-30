WELL, YES: Everything the social justice crowd told us was a lie. “Everything the social justice crowd has said for the past 15 years has been a lie. The movement gained a foothold in American culture around 2008, riding a wave of popular reexaminations of race relations, political divisions, and systemic disparities. It styled itself as an honorable call to right the wrongs of society, both historical and contemporaneous. The past three weeks, however, have served as definitive proof that the benevolent emperor is a naked tyrant. The warriors for the oppressed are not so noble and selfless as they claim. Neither are they singularly motivated by the ideals of ‘inclusivity,’ ‘equity,’ and ‘diversity.’ They’re as greedy, vicious, prejudiced, and hateful as the oppressors they accuse.”

Oh, they’re worse than that.