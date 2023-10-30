MAKING A MOCKERY OF THE FOIA: It happens every day. Bureaucrats at every level of government, but especially the feds, thumbing their noses at laws like the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) approved by Congress and signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966.

They redact, ignore, delete, overlook, wait, misconstrue, etc. etc., whatever it takes to avoid providing the transparency and accountability the law requires. And because there are no penalties attached to doing so, nobody in the federal government has ever gone to jail for violating the FOIA.

As is so often the case when federal agencies are involved, Hans Bader had to take the Department of Education (DoED) to court to force release of thousands of pages of documents he FOIA’d in February concerning proposed regulations of charter schools. After being ordered by a judge to produce the docs, what did DoED do? Hans explains it all here.