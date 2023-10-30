IF WHITE SUPREMACY IS A THING, WHY DO SO MANY WHITE PEOPLE PRETEND TO BE SOMETHING ELSE? CBC Investigation Says Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Falsely Claimed Her Native Identity: The ‘Fifth Estate’ episode, which aired Friday, alleges that the singer-songwriter’s white adoptive parents were in fact her biological parents, among other explosive revelations. “This potential smoking gun could be a destabilizing and demoralizing blow for many members of the Indigenous community, who in the past 12 months also have seen aspersions cast on the heritage of high-profile figures including Sacheen Littlefeather and independent film producer Heather Rae.”

By “aspersions,” they mean “debunkings.”